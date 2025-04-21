I've been thinking a lot about international travel recently. Staring at those airline miles, idly Googling various world airports, wondering if it's finally time to put them towards a trip somewhere. The where, of course is the question — where's a car enthusiast to go? What other nation might provide a better driving experience than can be found right here at home? What's the best country to drive in?

The United States is a strong contender here, with our sheer size allowing for all sorts of different environments — New England's tight, hilly roads, California's canyons, Colorado's mountains and the deserts of the Southwest. But I posit that there's a better nation lurking out there, one with stricter licensing procedures and (hopefully) better drivers as a result, without sacrificing those winding roads through the mountains and along the coast. I propose that the best driving nation out there may well be Spain.