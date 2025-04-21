What's The Best Country To Drive In?
I've been thinking a lot about international travel recently. Staring at those airline miles, idly Googling various world airports, wondering if it's finally time to put them towards a trip somewhere. The where, of course is the question — where's a car enthusiast to go? What other nation might provide a better driving experience than can be found right here at home? What's the best country to drive in?
The United States is a strong contender here, with our sheer size allowing for all sorts of different environments — New England's tight, hilly roads, California's canyons, Colorado's mountains and the deserts of the Southwest. But I posit that there's a better nation lurking out there, one with stricter licensing procedures and (hopefully) better drivers as a result, without sacrificing those winding roads through the mountains and along the coast. I propose that the best driving nation out there may well be Spain.
Where are the best roads?
Spain has beautiful weather, beautiful scenery, and beautiful roads. It has the Sierra Nevadas right off of the Mediterranean coast, giving you a California-like selection of locales within a quick drive. It even has a selection of European cars and bikes that can't be had on North American shores, giving drivers access to all the Peugeots and Skodas their hearts desire. All this, without the notorious drivers of somewhere like Italy — what's not to like? If there's a better driving country out there than Spain, I'd like to hear it. Perhaps visit it.
I think Spain could well be the best country to drive in, but what do you think? Leave your answers in the comments below, and I'll parse through them later in the week. Bonus points for real-world experience in the country of your choice, stories of having actually visited your chosen locale and driven or ridden its roads for yourself.