Bus Driver Denied $84,000 Pension After Stealing $7, Japan's Supreme Court Decides

I'd never defend stealing on the job, but losing your retirement over the monetary equivalent of a stapler is a ridiculously disproportionate response from any employer. The Supreme Court of Japan decided on Thursday that a Japanese bus driver with 29 years of service rightfully lost his $84,000 pension after he was caught stealing $7 from the fare box. The 2022 incident was caught on dashcam, but the driver sued the city over the punishment's heavy-handedness.

The Kyoto Municipal Transportation Bureau discovered the theft while reviewing bus dashcam footage, according to CBS News. A group of five people entered the bus and paid a 1,150-yen ($8) fare. The driver pocketed the 1,000-yen bill handed over by a passenger. When questioned by a superior, the 58-year-old denied that he stole money despite the irrefutable evidence to the contrary. The driver was fired and filed a lawsuit after realizing he also lost his retirement package.