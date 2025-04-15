Diesel PT Cruiser Vs. BMW M3 Track Battle Shows Just How Important The Right Tires Really Are

Even though we already knew expensive tires were better than cheap tires, seeing the two compared like this really does underscore the fact that tires really are the most important performance mod. You can tune an engine to within an inch of its life and buy the most expensive suspension components imaginable, but if you cheap out on tires, you may still lose to a driver with a worse car and better tires. And while not everyone competes in autocross or takes their car to the track, those same tires will also perform better in inclement weather and during emergency maneuvers, where the consequences of losing control or not stopping fast enough could easily cost you more than the few hundred dollars you saved on tires.

The other factor to consider here is longevity. While a less-expensive tire may cost less money today, budget tires don't typically last anywhere near as long as the ones that cost $200+. If you have to buy a new set after 30,000 miles, you aren't saving any money over tires that would last 80,000 miles or more. You'll also be lucky to get a warranty on the budget tires that covers more than a few miles, if you even get one at all.

The brand I'd never heard of that I mentioned earlier? All they guarantee is even wear for the first 2/32" and a six-year guarantee against defects. Meanwhile, the Continentals matched that and also offered a 30,000-mile warranty, as well as a one-year road-hazard warranty and three years of coverage for flats. Those aren't even meant to be long-lasting tires, either. The Continentals Engineering Explained used on the PT Cruiser came with an 80,000-mile warranty, and Michelin Defender 2s are warrantied to last 100,000 miles. So while it may hurt to spend so much money on tires, as long as you have the money, you're basically guaranteed to save money in the long run.