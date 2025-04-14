Craigslist Cruise Ship That Cost Man $1 Million And 15 Years Of His Life Is Now A Pile Of Scrap

I know what you're thinking and no, this isn't the story of some weirdo Libertarian trying to create a lawless sea-based society. It seems Willson just really likes old ships. He bemoaned the state of historic ships in the U.S. to CNN and called the Aurora "one of the most historic on the planet," which might a bit of an overstatement due to his affection for the vessel.

Still, the Aurora certainly has a fascinating providence. Built in 1955 and dubbed the Wappen von Hamburg, the ship served as the headquarters for the nefarious Spectre organization in the 1963 James Bond film "From Russia With Love." For two decades the Aurora operated as a pocket-sized cruise ship and changed hands several times until Willson spotted it on Craigslist in 2008. Willson negotiated a "really good deal" with the seller, and from there it was just a question of finding a place to put the nearly 300-foot-long derelict ship, a challenge that would prove its undoing.

He eventually parked the boat in a shallow, fresh water berth about 14 miles outside of Stockton, California. This worked for a few years, even after the Marina closed, but locals demanded the Aurora's removal after other ships left at the site started sinking. Things got more complicated from there, according to CNN: