Why Buy A New Miata When You Could Buy This Supercharged, 1-Of-176 Panoz AIV Roadster Instead?

At a time when the overwhelming majority of cars are far too boring or far too serious, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the few new cars you can buy that's actually fun. That doesn't mean there aren't any downsides to buying a Miata, though. Tall drivers may not fit, and if you're looking for something unique, the ND Miata has been on sale for a full decade. So why not spend similar money on a rear-wheel drive roadster with a manual transmission that saw a production run of less than 200? Even better, it's an American roadster from an American company. Yes, I'm talking about the 1998 Panoz AIV Roadster that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids.

Unlike the Miata, the Panoz sends its power to the rear wheels via a V8 borrowed from the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. When new, the 4.6-liter V8 made a healthy 305 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. That was a lot for the time, but this particular AIV Roadster sports a Kenne Bell supercharger that the seller claims pushes it to "well over 400 horsepower." And while the styling may be retro Allard, the car was actually built on an advanced extruded aluminum chassis. As a result, you get a surprisingly modern car with a curb weight of about 2,500 pounds. You may only get a five-speed manual, but with more than 400 hp on tap, that should be light enough to have an absolute blast behind the wheel.