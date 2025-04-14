Why Buy A New Miata When You Could Buy This Supercharged, 1-Of-176 Panoz AIV Roadster Instead?
At a time when the overwhelming majority of cars are far too boring or far too serious, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the few new cars you can buy that's actually fun. That doesn't mean there aren't any downsides to buying a Miata, though. Tall drivers may not fit, and if you're looking for something unique, the ND Miata has been on sale for a full decade. So why not spend similar money on a rear-wheel drive roadster with a manual transmission that saw a production run of less than 200? Even better, it's an American roadster from an American company. Yes, I'm talking about the 1998 Panoz AIV Roadster that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids.
Unlike the Miata, the Panoz sends its power to the rear wheels via a V8 borrowed from the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. When new, the 4.6-liter V8 made a healthy 305 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. That was a lot for the time, but this particular AIV Roadster sports a Kenne Bell supercharger that the seller claims pushes it to "well over 400 horsepower." And while the styling may be retro Allard, the car was actually built on an advanced extruded aluminum chassis. As a result, you get a surprisingly modern car with a curb weight of about 2,500 pounds. You may only get a five-speed manual, but with more than 400 hp on tap, that should be light enough to have an absolute blast behind the wheel.
Only 176 Panoz AIV Roadsters ever built
While your friends are busy driving slow, four-cylinder Miatas that everyone has already seen a million times, you could show up in one of only 176 Panoz AIV roadsters ever built. Even fewer have a supercharger, too, making this particular car even more rare. How many other times are you going to have the opportunity to buy something so rare for less than $50,000? And yeah, Mazda has a history of building cars with some of the best driving dynamics money can buy, while this car was built in Georgia by a company perhaps best known for its association with the failed DeltaWing race car, don't forget this Panoz comes with a limited-slip differential. Oh, and check out that screenless interior, too. Checkmate, Miata.
At the time, Car And Driver may have called it "...a darty, unpleasant car that seems to jump all over the road, with a power-to-weight ratio close to that of the new Porsche 911 Turbo, and dialed-in oversteer always lurking in the little trunk," but in the very next sentence, it said, "Yet in the hands of a skilled driver accustomed to throttle steer and super-precise wheel inputs, the AIV can be made to sing — particularly on a smooth surface." That same review also pointed out that while early Panoz Roadsters "were a bit agricultural in quality... this most recent example is a solidly built piece." That's what we call growth.
Only one way to feel alive
Maybe some other people shouldn't buy this arguably overpowered little roadster, but you? You're definitely a skilled driver who could totally handle the oversteer on this even-more-powerful-than-stock AIV Roadster. You've totally got this. Just, you know, maybe make sure you update your will and end-of-life directive before you take delivery. Not that you have anything to worry about, because you definitely don't.
You aren't one of those lesser drivers who can't handle steering with the throttle and a complete lack of modern safety features. Just like this AIV Roadster and its extra 33% (or more!) power, you're built different. And it's not like anyone buys an analog roadster when comfort is their top priority. Get behind the wheel of this thing, and I guarantee you'll have never felt more alive.
Alternatively, anyone wanna buy a Georgia-built roadster for your favorite (or let's be honest, least-favorite) Jalopnik staffer who happens to also live in Georgia? After all, I can't blog about Woke if
I've died in a fiery crash I'm too busy tearing up back roads and having the time of my life.