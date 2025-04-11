Unsecured Penguin Causes Helicopter Crash After Getting Its Adorable Widdle Feet All Over The Controls

I want to make this clear from the get-go: the penguin survived the helicopter crash. All of the people in the helicopter crash survived as well, but I know you were worried about the penguin. But so many more questions remain about the January 19 helicopter crash on Bird Island (of course) of the Eastern Cape of South Africa. Like, why was a penguin there in the helicopter? Why was it so unsecured? Was it also insecure and, if so, can we reassure it of its cuteness even though it caused a major aviation incident?

The Independent has more:

The penguin created a "dangerous situation" when the box slid off a passenger's lap upon takeoff and hit the pilot's controls, an investigation by the South African Civil Aviation Authority found. The pilot of the Robinson R44 Raven II was unable to recover control and came down from a peak height of 15m. The main rotor blades struck the ground, wrecking the four-seat helicopter. No one on board was harmed during the accident, including the penguin. The South Africa CAA in its report blamed "the lack of secure containment for the penguin" as being responsible for the crash.

I don't know, maybe penguins really weren't meant to fly.

In original images from the South African Civil Aviation Authority we can see the lil' guy is not firmly secured. He's more of, just kinda hanging out in a cardboard box with holes in it, but hey, at least there are holes in it. There isn't a total lack of responsibility here, just a lack of the kind that prevents flightless aquatic birds from crashing your chopper. So his widdle feet, which were in a box, hit the controls. Which is just as good.