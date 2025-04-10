2026 BMW R 1300 R Pairs A Bigger Boxer With KTM Styling Cues

It's a little tough to see in the blank renders BMW supplied — all higher-quality "photography" in the BMW release is AI, as is the company's recent tradition, which I will not run on this site — where the daytime running lights that frame the sides of the headlight aren't illuminated. Turn them on, though, and they start to look quite reminiscent of one of the R 1300 R's competitors: The KTM 1390 Super Duke. It's an odd choice, given that KTM's selling point over BMW has always been power and aggression rather than the brand's oft-maligned styling, but BMW only evokes the latter here. The Super Duke is currently only available in ultra-hardcore R Evo trim, where it makes 187 horsepower to the Beemer's 145 — yet, on styling, the two are more similar.

Of course, the BMW's looks aren't all Austrian. The R 1300 R appears to retain the R 1300 GS's new steel frame and aluminum subframe, and the rear end continues the current BMW trend of multipurpose turn signals that also act as tail lights for a nice clean look. In some colors, the tank plastic even resemble the old first-generation F 800 GS with its side openings. Don't expect those turn signals, sticking out through those panels, to be so subtle on the dealer floor, though. BMW uses European-spec bikes for its press shots, where regulations don't mandate the same light-to-body distance that we do over here. Those signals will likely stick out further on the American-spec bike.