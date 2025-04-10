I Want A Manual Convertible With Minimal Tech! What Car Should I Buy?
Sandeep likes cruising around LA in a manual drop top, but he is tired of BMWs and wants something with some decent horsepower, four seats, a lighter interior, and with minimal gizmos. With a budget up to $40,000, what car should he buy?
Here is the scenario:
I've exclusively driven manual transmission cars for the last 24 years, convertibles for the last 21 years, with the last 18 of those in BMW 3 and 1 series. It seems the market has left me behind, and even trusty BMW has left behind their inline 6 engine and changed the nature of their steering from hydraulic to electric so they can sell more mommy-mobiles. I've got no kids, I don't need to haul anything, and I have no desire to drive anything that sits up high or compensates for any perceived manhood challenges, so the vast majority of popular vehicles of the day hold no appeal for me. I've owned 4 different turbocharged cars made by 3 different manufacturers that have all had fuel system problems.
I fully realize that I'm anachronistic, stubborn and probably scientifically inaccurate, but what I want is a naturally aspirated, manual transmission convertible, preferably with 4 seats (and not black seats. I've done that and it's not a good choice for sunny days, which we have many of here) and at least 6 cylinders. I also prefer as little of the unnecessary tech (screens, click wheels, warning buzzers and lights and gizmos, etc.) as possible. I'm not mechanically adept, so I won't be working on anything myself. I also live in Los Angeles, so a clutch pedal that doesn't double as a leg press is preferable to deal with the traffic. This doesn't leave me with a lot of good choices in the current marketplace.
My current car is a 2013 128 that's been a fine car, but is frankly underpowered and is also getting a little long in the tooth. 2 cars ago I had a 335 hardtop convertible with the twin turbo charged engine and all the goodies and I've never hated i car I owned more in my life—fuel problems, glitchy software, gimmicky roof, terrible tires and ride quality, etc. I can spend up to $40,00 for something with a drop top, at least six cylinders (no turbos), three pedals, and minimal hassles.
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $40,000
Location: Los Angeles, California
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Convertible, manual, four seats
Doesn't want: Anything with a turbo
Expert 1 - Tom McParland: You can have what you want, it may not be what you like
Sandeep, that is undoubtedly a challenging list of parameters, especially since most of the manual drop-tops lack rear seats. After years of being frustrated by BMWs, perhaps it is time for a perspective shift. You want power, but you don't want turbos, you need a somewhat usable back seat, and something with not a lot of fuss. You need a muscle car.
Both the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro offered manual convertibles with V8 power. While this is probably not what you had in mind, it's really the only option that can check every box at this price point. If you want to be picky about the seat color, you will need to search far and wide, but you can score something like this Ford-certified 2022 Mustang GT convertible. It's got a five-liter V8 under the hood that cranks out 450 horsepower, a tan interior, and back seats that are reasonably comfortable for a sporty car. And if you find a 2022 model too modern and tech-heavy, check out this 2001 Cobra for under $20,000
Expert 2 - Amber DaSilva: How about non-turbo forced induction?
My friend, I get the sense that you're someone particular. You want things a certain way, set in stone and unchanging, and view alterations to your preferences as an affront. I'm particularly fascinated by your derision of modern vehicles that "compensate for any perceived manhood challenges," paired with your disdain for electric power steering as something belonging only on "mommy-mobiles" — this duality is worth exploring in therapy. But, you'll still need a way to get to that therapist's office, so here's a Mustang.
Not just any Mustang, mind you. This is a Shelby GT500 — a big American V8 fed by a supercharger, to hit your criteria on both cylinder count and turbocharging. Sure, it's not naturally aspirated, but is that really worth complaining about when you've got 550 horsepower on tap? Give that supercharger whine a listen and tel me you're only interested in natural aspiration.
This Mustang is a 2012 model, meaning it should be largely bereft of the trappings of modernity you loathe in current cars. It doesn't even have a touchscreen — the radio and climate are controlled by good ol' fashioned buttons and knobs. The early 20teens are a good era for you, with enough buttons on the steering wheel to let you adjust the volume when the top goes down but not so much tech that the car begins to feel computerized.Your quest for high-powered, high-cylinder-count four-seat convertibles that aren't BMWs seems perfectly tuned to come up with American muscle cars, and there's none that suit your purposes better than the Shelby GT500. This one is $30,000, seems well-maintained, and will get you around LA with power to spare. Why limit yourself to natural aspiration when this exists?
Expert 3 - Andy Kalmowitz: A Camaro will fix you
Good lord, dude. You are one picky son of a gun. However, because I'm such a brilliant person, I've been able to find a car that ticks every single one of your boxes. Fella, what you need is a Chevy Camaro SS convertible. This car is the answer to your prayers.
You'll get absolutely everything you're looking for: four seats, a drop top (all cars should be convertibles), a manual transmission with a manageable clutch and an extremely stout General Motor V8 engine that puts out a healthy 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. It's sure to make your slightly lethargic 128i feel like an ox cart.Just to add a bit of a sweetener to the deal, I found one located at a Buick-GMC dealership in New Jersey (who doesn't love a road trip?) It's a black-on-black-on-black example with under 12,000 miles on the clock, and it comes in just under your budget at $39,000. This 2022 example will be feeling new for a very long time. It's got just the right amount of tech to not overwhelm you, but it's still got all of the modern creature comforts and conveniences you can ask for.
If this particular Camaro isn't for you, there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Chevy made a hell of a lot of these things over the years. Do the right thing. Buy a Chevy Camaro SS convertible.