I Want A Manual Convertible With Minimal Tech! What Car Should I Buy?

Sandeep likes cruising around LA in a manual drop top, but he is tired of BMWs and wants something with some decent horsepower, four seats, a lighter interior, and with minimal gizmos. With a budget up to $40,000, what car should he buy?

Here is the scenario:

I've exclusively driven manual transmission cars for the last 24 years, convertibles for the last 21 years, with the last 18 of those in BMW 3 and 1 series. It seems the market has left me behind, and even trusty BMW has left behind their inline 6 engine and changed the nature of their steering from hydraulic to electric so they can sell more mommy-mobiles. I've got no kids, I don't need to haul anything, and I have no desire to drive anything that sits up high or compensates for any perceived manhood challenges, so the vast majority of popular vehicles of the day hold no appeal for me. I've owned 4 different turbocharged cars made by 3 different manufacturers that have all had fuel system problems.

I fully realize that I'm anachronistic, stubborn and probably scientifically inaccurate, but what I want is a naturally aspirated, manual transmission convertible, preferably with 4 seats (and not black seats. I've done that and it's not a good choice for sunny days, which we have many of here) and at least 6 cylinders. I also prefer as little of the unnecessary tech (screens, click wheels, warning buzzers and lights and gizmos, etc.) as possible. I'm not mechanically adept, so I won't be working on anything myself. I also live in Los Angeles, so a clutch pedal that doesn't double as a leg press is preferable to deal with the traffic. This doesn't leave me with a lot of good choices in the current marketplace.

My current car is a 2013 128 that's been a fine car, but is frankly underpowered and is also getting a little long in the tooth. 2 cars ago I had a 335 hardtop convertible with the twin turbo charged engine and all the goodies and I've never hated i car I owned more in my life—fuel problems, glitchy software, gimmicky roof, terrible tires and ride quality, etc. I can spend up to $40,00 for something with a drop top, at least six cylinders (no turbos), three pedals, and minimal hassles.

