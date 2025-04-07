Oops, We Did Redlining Again

The allure of profiting off the desirability of walkable neighborhoods might be encouraging real estate developers to perpetuate racial inequity. A recent academic paper published last month found that the variables rewarded by Walk Score disproportionally led to the Chicago census tracts with the highest share of white residents being ranked the highest. However, the real estate metric doesn't account for vehicle-pedestrian crash rates or how many residents walk rather than drive.

For those of you who have never gone real estate hunting in a city or suburb, Walk Score is intended to quantify a neighborhood's walkability with a simple score between zero and 100. The score carries a lot of weight because it directly implies that it's better to live in one place is better than another. Walk Score's website even states that one point on its metric is worth $3,000 in home value, a worrying statistic with high scores correlates with how white an area is.

The pair of researchers who wrote the paper argues that walkable neighborhoods should be considered more valuable, but Walk Score outvalues nearby amenities while ignoring the affordability of those amenities. Kate Lowe, an associate professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, told Streetsblog: