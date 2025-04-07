You Can Still Buy A Brand-New 2023 Zero DRS/X, And You'll Save $10,000 Off Its MSRP
The Zero DSR/X is quite possibly the perfect commuter motorcycle, except for one fatal flaw: Its cost. All that adventure styling comes with ADV pricing, and an MSRP of $22,995 just pushed the bike out of reach of most commuting buyers — at least, it sure seems that way, judging by the number of still-unsold 2023 models sitting on dealer floors with delivery mileage. All that excess inventory, though, may actually be the cure for what ails the bike.
With dealers sitting on years-old unsold models, DSR/X prices have crept ever downward, and now they're starting to hit truly reasonable numbers. These bikes now abound for $8,000 to $10,000 off their original MSRP, which puts them toe to toe with gas-powered commuters — bikes that can't compete on efficiency, torque, or storage. A DSR/X is a tough sell at over 20 grand, but at $13,000 it's a genuinely solid contender. And, of course, still a blast to ride.
These bikes are now worth what dealers are asking
I was scrolling my local Facebook Marketplace when I found a DSR/X listed for $15,000. It seemed like a pretty good price, made great when the bike turned out to be brand new. But it didn't turn out to be a rare price, because these things are absolutely everywhere. One for $14,000 in Massachusetts, another up by Buffalo, and the prices go down from there. A dealer in Pennsylvania has two for $13,000, as do dealers in Maryland and Texas. Another PA dealer has one for $12,500 — all brand new, with delivery miles. That's Aprilia Tuareg money, it's less than a Honda Africa Twin. The DSR/X might be the perfect commuter bike, and now it can finally be had — new — for a reasonable price.
When I first reviewed the DSR/X, I said it was the bike of the future — but not our future. In a world where we all made the money for it, the DSR/X would be the perfect vehicle for us all to ride to work and back. If these prices keep dropping the way they have been, that might just end up being our future after all.