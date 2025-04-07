You Can Still Buy A Brand-New 2023 Zero DRS/X, And You'll Save $10,000 Off Its MSRP

I was scrolling my local Facebook Marketplace when I found a DSR/X listed for $15,000. It seemed like a pretty good price, made great when the bike turned out to be brand new. But it didn't turn out to be a rare price, because these things are absolutely everywhere. One for $14,000 in Massachusetts, another up by Buffalo, and the prices go down from there. A dealer in Pennsylvania has two for $13,000, as do dealers in Maryland and Texas. Another PA dealer has one for $12,500 — all brand new, with delivery miles. That's Aprilia Tuareg money, it's less than a Honda Africa Twin. The DSR/X might be the perfect commuter bike, and now it can finally be had — new — for a reasonable price.

When I first reviewed the DSR/X, I said it was the bike of the future — but not our future. In a world where we all made the money for it, the DSR/X would be the perfect vehicle for us all to ride to work and back. If these prices keep dropping the way they have been, that might just end up being our future after all.