What That Random Plastic Flap In Front Of Your Wheels Actually Does

Cars are very complicated machines that people interact with on a daily basis without fully understanding. Thousands upon thousands of hours of research, development, engineering, and testing go into virtually every part of a modern car. As emissions regulations continue to strengthen and the fuel economy expectations of car buyers increase, more of those research hours are dedicated to developing more aerodynamically advanced and efficient cars.

If there is a detail on the exterior of a modern car, it is likely there for a very important reason, which leads us to a commonly asked question: Why the heck is there a random plastic flap that sticks out in front of my car's front wheels? First, let's put a name to their face. Those little random plastic flaps in front of your car's front wheels are called spats.

You know that whooshing sound you hear when you're driving on the freeway? That's wind noise, and you hear it because your car is piercing through the air at 65 miles per hour or however fast you happen to be going. You'll often hear the term aerodynamics tossed around when nerds are talking about cars, and that's because it is the qualities of an object that affect how easily it is able to move through the air.