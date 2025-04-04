This Wild 1920s Attempt At Aerodynamics Has Less Drag Than Porsche 911

In the early days of the automobile, there were some truly wild ideas as designers around the world tried to find the best form for the autocar. Most of these creations were boxy and slab sided, with little thought given to efficiency and aerodynamics, but a car designed by Romanian engineer Aurel Persu did things a little differently.

Persu was an aerodynamic obsessive, and was actually the first person to place car wheels under the bodywork to make his designs more efficient. In the 1920s, his obsession with the airflow over a car reached fever pitch and he was granted a patent for a teardrop-shaped car.

The bizarre looking creation was featured in a film from YouTube channel Cool Ideas this week, which breaks down the history of this mad creation and unearths the developments that helped create a car that produces less drag than a modern Porsche 911.