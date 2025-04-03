I Want A Midlife Crisis Car With A Manual! What Should I Buy?

Mike just turned 50, and with all the kids about to be out of the house, it's time for him to get that sporty car. He has always loved old British roadsters, but he doesn't want something that he has to tinker with, and thinks a Miata is a bit too small. What car should he buy?

Here is the scenario. This year I turned 50, my youngest is finishing college, and I'm ready for my midlife crisis car. Hopefully nothing too cringy, as the kids say. I'm a sucker for Little British Cars, and loved driving my '74 MGB on the windy rural highways in Washington States. Now that I'm in Utah, and my weekend drives involve either steep canyon roads or long stretches of desert, I just can't justify something with less horsepower than my Roomba. I could go one of two ways, either a low-budget weekend car, or a higher budget daily driver that provides the weekend experience on my commute. Would rather drive than tinker, so a true classic probably needs more TLC than I'm up for. Manual is non-negotiable, convertible is highly desirable, and before you point out the obvious, I think I'm just too tall for an MX-5 with the top on. WCWYB?

Quick Facts:

Budget: could be $15k for a secondary car, or up to $45k for a daily driver

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Daily Driver: Depends

Wants: Manual, sporty, decent power

Doesn't want: Something too old