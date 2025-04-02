The World's Only Active Runway With Graves Underneath Is In Georgia

When you're dead and gone, what do you want to happen to your body? Personally, I like the idea of being turned into compost in which a nice fruit tree can be planted, but to be honest I don't mind too much so long as I don't mysteriously turn up in someone's trunk. I've never been big on the idea of getting buried, however, unless I can be buried beneath an active runway.

Laying your corpse to rest under an active runway might not sound like the most relaxing place for your body's final resting place, but it's exactly where the remains of four people can be found. Specifically, the remains of Richard and Catherine Dotson, and two of their relatives, now rest below the runway at Georgia's Savannah/Hilton Head International airport.

The pair wasn't always buried beneath the 9,350 foot runway at the airport, and were instead laid to rest in a private plot that belonged to the Dotson family, according to the Savannah/Hilton Head International airport.