Converting A Honda Prelude To Four-Wheel Drive Is Easy: Just Add Another Engine

So you're prepping your fifth-generation Honda Prelude for drag racing, and you're thinking of going down the tried and true path of grabbing AWD components off a CR-V to improve your 60-foot times. Totally reasonable, totally achievable, but there's another way to see those benefits. Something simpler, something cleaner than hacking crossover parts into your coupe — just throw another engine in back to drive the rear wheels.

That's what the owner of this 2000 Prelude on Cars and Bids did, matching the 2.2-liter four-cylinder up front with a twin behind the front seats. It's an elegant solution for installing all-wheel drive in a Prelude, and one you could absolutely do at home in your own build. Trust me, this is absolutely within your wrenching skill level. You will certainly not regret installing a second engine in your Prelude. Just look at how stock the bodywork appears! I'm sure you could get this done in an afternoon if you really put your mind to it.