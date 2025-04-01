NJ Fire Chief Sued For Dumping Rocks On A 1995 Nismo 270R Previously Owned By Drift King Keiichi Tsuchiya

While police misconduct gets plenty of negative attention, as the saying goes, not one's ever written a song called "Fu*k the Fire Department." One New Jersey man, however, might be the first, after the local fire chief allegedly damaged his Nissan over a dispute related to how water drained off his property. Typically, dumping rocks and dirt on an old Nissan wouldn't do much to the already rock-bottom value of what's almost assuredly an already-dinged and dented car, but that wasn't the case here. The car the fire chief vandalized is an incredibly rare 1995 Nismo 270R previously owned by Drift King Keiichi Tsuchiya. Now, the owner is suing for $500,000, MyCentralJersey reports.

The story saga began last May, when Piscataway Fire Chief Josh Scolnick decided the best way to resolve a dispute with the fire station's neighbor, Mark Bahna, was to damage his car. According to the lawsuit, Scolnick "threw buckets of rocks, dirt and debris onto the vehicle because he did not like how water allegedly drained from the property onto the fire station property." The rocks and other debris caused "extensive damage including scratches, dents, cracks, and chips to the paint, decals, lights, glass and other exterior features."

So how did Bahna figure out who damaged the car? He checked his security camera and saw it had caught Scolnick in the act.

While it's not the main point here, it's also worth noting that Scolnick was reportedly on duty at the time. When the cops showed up to question him, Scolnick admitted he'd vandalized the car. The Piscataway Police Department charged him with third-degree vandalism, although he later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct and had to pay $7,973 in restitution.