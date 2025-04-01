Is AWD Hurting Your MPG? Here's How Much Fuel You're Really Burning

America might not have the most expensive gas prices in the world, but they aren't cheap. Because of this, you may be looking for ways to increase your car's fuel efficiency to save some cash at the pump and maybe protect a few polar bears in the process, but is the very drivetrain in your car actually hindering your progress?

If you're driving an all-wheel drive car, you may feel like the superior traction you get on loose surfaces and the go-anywhere mentality that comes with AWD is nothing but a good thing. Those pros of an AWD can come with some downsides, however, like the fact that an AWD setup can hit your car's fuel efficiency.

A variety of factors mean that, in many settings, an AWD car can be less efficient than its two-wheel drive counterparts, but just how much excess fuel are you really burning with your AWD drivetrain?