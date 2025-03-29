Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball Team Flying Far Enough To Circle The Planet Is The Epitome Of Air Excess

The world of intercollegiate athletics has changed more in the past decade than in the past century. Elite Division I quarterbacks can now afford Lamborghinis, and teams across all sports are flying coast-to-coast to contest their conference's schedule. The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team flew 26,700 miles over this season, far enough to circumnavigate the planet. While the biggest names in college sports can now accept million-dollar endorsement deals, the average student-athlete isn't getting fairly compensated for a grueling air travel gauntlet.

The story of the Ducks' 2024-25 season started back in 2022. The constellation of regional college leagues was realigning with universities jumping ship for more lucrative television deals. The Pac-12 Conference effectively imploded overnight because it couldn't keep up. The association organized sports between colleges on the Pacific Coast since 1915 and collapsed over an ill-advised streaming deal with Apple.

UCLA and USC, located in Los Angeles, departed for the Big Ten, a conference traditionally synonymous with the Midwest. By mid-2024, all but two schools left the Pac-12. The University of Oregon followed the LA schools to the Big Ten, along with the University of Washington. For their trouble, the defectors will eventually take in $60 million per year alongside the Big Ten's other 14 members, double what the Pac-12 is dishing out. Please don't get me started on the Big Ten having 18 schools. We have bigger problems.