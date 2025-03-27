Nearly 7,500 Volvo Plug-In Hybrid Owners Told Not To Plug In Due To Fire Risk

To know if your specific vehicle is affected by this, or any recall, run your vehicle's 17-digit VIN through the NHTSA's VIN lookup tool. If you are the owner of a Volvo plug-in hybrid that's included in the recall, you can expect to receive an official notification of your vehicle's recall around the middle of May. Owners are advised against charging their vehicles up until a Volvo dealer has inspected the vehicle and a software update has been performed.

The high-voltage LG batteries used in these Volvo plug-in hybrids may experience an internal short circuit within certain battery cells that may lead to thermal runaway. Volvo identified a production deviation within the battery module that could be the cause, according to Carscoops. Dealers will conduct an inspection to identify cell deviations within the battery module, and if any deviations are found, Volvo will replace the module free of charge, and a software update will be performed to all vehicles included in the recall to monitor the battery module.