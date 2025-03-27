Harley Dudes Have Finally Come For The Pan America
The Harley-Davidson Pan America is, in terms of market positioning, a weird bike. It's a Harley in all the functional ways — expensive, comfortable, built for touring, powered by a v-twin — but stylistically it's a whole other beast. Adventure is new for Harley, and when the bike launched it left folks to wonder whether the bar-and-shield loyal would ever warm to it. Well, now we have our answer: They're painting these ADVs up like choppers all the same.
This Pan America showed up on Facebook Marketplace with some truly terrible photos, but they're enough to show the vibe this bike is going for. Purple wheels and crash bars match the flame print laid over the white fairing and tank, street tires adorn the alloys. It has color-matched enduro-style unpadded foot pegs, and a truly massive muffler. This is all absurd for the Pan America's intended function, but it goes to prove one thing: The Harley kids are all right.
Is this even Harley style?
Pinstriping and flames are classic Harley couture, but the white/purple/blue color scheme almost feels more Busa Boy to me. Sure, this exact paint scheme would fit fine on a Sportster, but picture it on a Hayabusa — doesn't it fit a little bit better there? Maybe this bike's painter lived a prior life as a Busa owner, and the Pan America moved them into Harley ownership. Truly expanding the brand.
This Pan America is far and away my favorite one I've ever seen, simply because some owner — either the seller or someone prior — took the time to make it their bike. I'll always respect that, no matter what I think of the end result. You've lowered the resale value to make something yours, and that's always worth celebrating. When you really get down to it, what's more Harley-Davidson than customizing your bike to better fit your personal vibe?