Fake Customer Takes Dealers On Vomit-Inducing High-Speed Joyrides For Instagram Clout

Unfortunately for the salespeople who have gotten roped into participating in these videos under false pretenses, there's a lot of pressure not to lose the sale, even if some jerk puts their safety at risk. So, while you might assume the dealerships would automatically report these joyrides to the authorities, when CBS News Texas contacted some dozen dealerships shown in the posted videos, they only found two that had called the cops.

"There are other people's lives at risk. You can see him doing this out on the streets ... so it's just an unsafe situation when someone is driving recklessly like that," Matt Ducote, the general manager at Moritz Kia, told CBS News. Ducote told the TV station one of his salespeople had also been duped into going along on a joyride, saying, "He gets on the test drive with the salesman and immediately starts spinning the tires, and it looks like he was going 100, 120 miles an hour and the salesman was pretty scared."

Still, Ducote understands why not everyone would report being trapped in a speeding car against their will. "If you think you're about to sell a car, you may not say what you would normally say to someone that's driving that way," he said.