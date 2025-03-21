More Than 1,300 Flights Cancelled As Fire Shuts World's Second-Busiest Airport

A fire at an electricity substation near London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday cut power to the world's second busiest airport. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as a result of the power outage and the airport was forced to close its doors for the first time in more than a decade.

At around 11 p.m. GMT (7 p.m. EST) on Thursday March 20, a fire broke out at an electricity substation in Hayes on the outskirts of the UK capital city, London. The fire cut power to around 100,000 homes and Heathrow Airport.

With no power, the airport was forced to cease operation, and more than a hundred flights that were heading to the UK were diverted, reports the Guardian. The airport remains closed more than 12 hours later and it's now estimated that more than 1,300 flights could be canceled as a result of the power outage.