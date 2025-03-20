Iron Maiden Chopped Up Its Massive 747 Tour Plane To Sell Off As Rock And Roll Keychains

Once a commercial jet reaches the end of its life, it might be stripped down for parts, turned into an enormous firefighting plane or, if it's been owned by an iconic rock band, it could be chopped into tiny pieces and turned into thousands of novelty keychains.

That's exactly what happened to an enormous Boeing 747 aircraft that was operated by British rock band Iron Maiden in 2016, reports CNN. The jet was commissioned by the band for its Book of Souls world tour, which traveled to 36 countries. The enormous jet was customized by the band with a white livery and tail design that showed off its zombie-like mascot, called Eddie. When the plane was ready to retire, its white bodywork was stripped away and chopped up into 12,000 special keychains.