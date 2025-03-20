Toyota Needs To Bring Back X-Treme Commercials From The 1990s
Sure, you may like the new Toyota Tacoma. You may even want a new Tacoma. Heck, there's even a chance you bought a new Tacoma. But do you know in your heart of hearts that you need a new Tacoma? Do you crave a new Tacoma? Probably not.
And why is that? Some will say it's because they're hard to find below MSRP, but that's not the real reason. If your soul truly yearned for a new Tacoma, you wouldn't mind paying a markup if it meant putting such an awesome truck in your garage. No, the real reason is that Toyota commercials are boring. They're all, "Come in a great deal on a reliable car," and, "This Camry is grounded to the ground," which is fine, but yawn.
Who cares? Those commercials may sell more cars, but they're boring. They don't get your heart racing, and most importantly, they aren't extreme.
I love what you do for me
Just look at this commercial for the 1992 Toyota 4x4. Now that's how you sell a truck.
You've got space comets, body-surfing landslide, hang gliding from eagles and flying on lightning bolts. And music? Oh yeah, you've got music. Electric guitar music, specifically, because anyone awesome enough to drive a Toyota 4x4 loves a sweet hair band guitar solo. There's a close-up of someone shifting a manual transmission.
When you watch a commercial like this, you come away with one impression: The 1992 Toyota 4x4 is an extreme truck for extreme dudes (ungendered), and if you buy one, you're in for some extreme adventures. Where did that go, Toyota? Why aren't your commercials extreme anymore?
The good news is, "Cobra Kai" is finally over, and Johnny Lawrence is probably looking for work. Put him in charge of your marketing, and I guarantee the Tacoma sales will pile up just as fast as those Coors empties in the office. It's a killer idea, and you can thank me later.