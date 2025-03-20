Toyota Needs To Bring Back X-Treme Commercials From The 1990s

Sure, you may like the new Toyota Tacoma. You may even want a new Tacoma. Heck, there's even a chance you bought a new Tacoma. But do you know in your heart of hearts that you need a new Tacoma? Do you crave a new Tacoma? Probably not.

And why is that? Some will say it's because they're hard to find below MSRP, but that's not the real reason. If your soul truly yearned for a new Tacoma, you wouldn't mind paying a markup if it meant putting such an awesome truck in your garage. No, the real reason is that Toyota commercials are boring. They're all, "Come in a great deal on a reliable car," and, "This Camry is grounded to the ground," which is fine, but yawn.

Who cares? Those commercials may sell more cars, but they're boring. They don't get your heart racing, and most importantly, they aren't extreme.