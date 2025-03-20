Cheap-Feeling, Underpowered, Or Just Ugly, These Cars Don't Justify Their Price

Lamborghini's Urus totally does not live up to its $250,000-ish cost of entry. Yes, as a brand, Lamborghini does hold a significant cachet, rubbing Armani-swaddled elbows with the likes of Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, but it's hard to cut the Urus much slack when so little of it actually is Lamborghini.

Based on the same platform as the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga, and powered by an Audi-derived drivetrain, all the Urus brings to the table is the Lamborghini nameplate and over-the top styling that looks like it was penned by a hyperactive 12-year-old.

Consider too that in top Turbo E-Hybrid form, the Urus' closest-in-intent platform mate, the Porsche Cayenne, is nearly as quick, almost as fast, and comes in at a good one-hundred grand cheaper. Even BMW's weird-ass uber-SUV, the XM, is nearly $90K cheaper. It offers more combined power than the Urus and greater interior space. The Porsche and BMW also have more elegant cabins and, in the BMW's case, similarly polarizing exterior styling as the Urus.

Even putting the aesthetics and specs aside for a moment, it's equally important to acknowledge just how complicated a car the Urus is. That engenders having a good relationship with a dealer or factory-authorized service and repair facility. Consider how many of those there are for Lamborghini compared to those servicing Audi, BMW, or Porsche.

When it comes down to it, all you're really getting with the Urus and its outrageous price tag is a nameplate and some wacky styling that you'll probably get sick of looking at well before the $3K a month lease is up.