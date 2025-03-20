The sale listing includes a document of Energica's current inventory, written in some sort of indecipherable secret code called "Italian." Through careful application of the Jalopnik Mainframe's immense processing power, I've been able to crack some small parts of the list, including at least four prototype bikes and eight production motorcycles in various states of incompleteness. There's also a type of very fancy storage shelving, valued at over $150,000. Really, you can't afford not to buy this bundle.

Energica will likely go to one of two types of buyers: Either a bright-eyed idealist bent on bringing the brand back, like Norton, or a cynic who wants to plaster the name on shirts and use the company to take investment funds for personal use, like Norton. The third option, though, is that it goes to you — a true enthusiast, a fan, someone with the knowledge and resources to make Energica the brand it deserves to be. That is you, right?

h/t RideApart