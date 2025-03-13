Here Are Some Six Cylinder Sedans You Probably Forgot About For Under $25,000

Sometimes you want to kick it old-school and have a comfortable four-door with a big (but not too big) motor under the hood that pumps out respectable horsepower without being a total drain at the pump. With the adaptation of turbos and hybrids, these six-cylinder models are mostly gone.

When you think of a V6 sedan, some obvious ones immediately come to mind. From the 1990s into the mid 2000's, almost every mid-size sedan had an option for a larger displacement motor. Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and of course your domestics like the Ford Fusion and Chevy Malibu. Rear-drive models like the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 were plentiful, but there was also a selection of larger front-wheel drive cruisers like the Chevy Impala, Nissan Maxima, and Toyota Avalon with six-cylinders being the standard power plant.

Most of these models have gone by the wayside, either discontinued completely or replaced with more efficient turbo or hybrid options. However, there is a certain charm and simplicity to these cars as they offer a solid balance of passing power, decent fuel economy, and easy maintenance. If you happen to be shopping for a four-door with more than four cylinders and under $25,000, here are some wildcards that are worth putting on your radar.