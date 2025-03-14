For Sale: Every Car From Every Piece Of Rat Fink Art Ever

Remember Ed Roth's Rat Fink art? You don't see it around as much as you used to, but it used to be inescapable at every classic car show. Every Nova and GTO would have a sticker in its window, that rat sticking out through a muscle car's roof with a massive grin on its face and a shifter in its hand. You may not see that art in the wild as much in 2025, but it turns out you can still drive a car that Rat Fink himself would love: A 1971 Camaro with a blower sticking out through where its hood should be.

This split bumper Camaro is the kind of classic muscle that featured heavily in Roth's art: Drag car aesthetics taken to their extreme, fat rear tires and a chrome supercharger with an intake that sits just about at the height of the driver's head. It has the kind of godawful flame-shaped steering wheel that was popular in the early 2000s. It's perfect.