Subaru Outback Owner Crashes Into CarMax After Disappointing Appraisal, Injures 8
If you've ever sold a car, then you likely know what it feels like to get lowballed. Yes it sucks, but does it suck enough for you to feel compelled to use your car as a battering ram? Well, one Subaru Outback owner did just that on March 8 when he felt that a CarMax store in Inglewood, California lowballed him. Witnesses say the customer got his vehicle appraised at CarMax, snapped, went out to his car, repeatedly rammed his Subaru Outback into the front door of the dealership until he could drive through it, then drove through the showroom and out a set of doors at the other end. At least eight people were injured; two CarMax employees were transported to a hospital with critical though non-life-threatening injuries, and the other six people were treated for minor injuries at the scene according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles identified the driver as 25-year-old Andrew Arroyo, who reportedly fled the scene before turning himself in at the LAPD Academy. He was reportedly on probation at the time of the incident for a wet reckless charge last year, which is a reduced plea arrangement in lieu of a DUI charge. ABC 7 reported,
"The video showed the customer reversing into the entrance of the showroom as panicked employees and customers scattered.
The driver then drove through the rear of the building over broken glass and past overturned desks and chairs.
Miguel Hernandez, who shot the video, was there looking to buy a car when he first heard a loud argument.
"Employees were just running, screaming 'get out the way, get out the way!'" said Hernandez."
CarMax won't give you market value for your car
This is a tragedy for every victim who was involved, and there is no excuse for this kind of reckless, abhorrent behavior that shows no respect for the lives of others. I know times are tough and all, but isn't it common knowledge that CarMax will not pay you much for your car since it turns around and sells it again to make a profit? Yes it sucks that this giant corporation won't pay you what you think your car is worth, but if you wanted to know what to expect from the experience you could have just Googled it. CarMax offers online appraisals too, so the Outback driver could have found out about the low offer online without leaving his house. There have been other examples of angry customers taking issue with car dealerships, but these situations never end well. Selling your car sucks, but it's never worth hurting people over.