Subaru Outback Owner Crashes Into CarMax After Disappointing Appraisal, Injures 8

If you've ever sold a car, then you likely know what it feels like to get lowballed. Yes it sucks, but does it suck enough for you to feel compelled to use your car as a battering ram? Well, one Subaru Outback owner did just that on March 8 when he felt that a CarMax store in Inglewood, California lowballed him. Witnesses say the customer got his vehicle appraised at CarMax, snapped, went out to his car, repeatedly rammed his Subaru Outback into the front door of the dealership until he could drive through it, then drove through the showroom and out a set of doors at the other end. At least eight people were injured; two CarMax employees were transported to a hospital with critical though non-life-threatening injuries, and the other six people were treated for minor injuries at the scene according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

NBC Los Angeles identified the driver as 25-year-old Andrew Arroyo, who reportedly fled the scene before turning himself in at the LAPD Academy. He was reportedly on probation at the time of the incident for a wet reckless charge last year, which is a reduced plea arrangement in lieu of a DUI charge. ABC 7 reported,