This Retro Dakar-Inspired Tenere 700 Is The Coolest Adventure Bike Out There

Adventure bikes are, with a couple exceptions, generally pretty dweeby. They're objectively good at many things, but their function-over-form aesthetic often makes them subjectively extremely pocket protector-y. That's only most ADVs, though, not all of them. This modified Yamaha Tenere 700, with its bodykit inspired by an era back when Dakar was cool, is an exception. It may well be the neatest looking adventure bike on the roads today.

The Tenere is a Bike Shed project out of the UK, built with a kit from Holy Moly Motorcycles. It's actually a personal bike of Bike Shed founder Gareth Charlton, and the bike was built up in the club's Shoreditch location. Yet, despite being an actual dual-purpose on- and off-road bike from the factory, this Tenere might be the first Bike Shed project I've seen to not wear Continental TKC80s. They love to throw those tires on their builds over there.