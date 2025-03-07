Bird Feather-Like Flaps Could Be Fitted To Planes In The Future

The sight of birds soaring through the sky has inspired humans for generations before the invention of powered flight in the early 20th century. Still looking to learn from winged animals, a team of researchers from Princeton University is exploring how feather-like flaps on aircraft wings could improve stability and maneuverability. While there are still hurdles in scaling up the feature to airliners, the group's findings so far were published in a paper last October.

Numerous bird species feature small covert feathers layered on their wings. As the name implies, these feathers remain hidden flat against the wing during normal flight but flare to mitigate turbulence during abrupt maneuvers like landings and sharp turns. The research focused on adapting this biomechanical feature for planes. The researchers trialed passive covert flaps atop the wing of a radio-controlled plane. The plastic flap ran the entire wing width and used tape as a hinge, far different from the traditional flaps planes use for takeoff and landing. They quickly discovered that the aerodynamic benefits were additive and fitted multiple rows of flaps. Wired reported: