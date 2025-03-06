Online Retail CEO Duped In Alleged $5.4-Million Mercedes-AMG One Scam

Some wealthy car enthusiasts can't resist the allure of owning a rare hypercar. Michael Mente, a Los Angeles billionaire, handed over $5.4 million to a French car dealer for a Mercedes-AMG One in 2021. A federal lawsuit filed in February alleges Mente bought a build slot from the manufacturer and later chose his custom options for the F1-inspired hypercar. However, the French car dealer had vanished.

Mente, the founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Revolve, got in contact with Colorado attorney Scott Oliver to facilitate the purchase. Oliver represented the dealer by the name of Jean-Pierre M.R. Clement, the Denver Post reported. However, this guy with the absurdly stereotypical French name wasn't real. The Department of Homeland Security informed Mente in June 2022 that the agency believed Clement was actually Texas con man Traveon Rogers. By this point, the Mercedes-AMG One has already sold out and production hadn't even started yet. Oliver said, "Rogers was quite a character. Clearly he was able to convince people and get them to pay money and defraud people out of a lot of money."

Rogers claims to have been an oil industry project manager who became a billionaire by investing early in Snapchat and starting a private equity firm. His legal history tells a much different story. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for felony theft in a similar scheme in which he impersonated Aston Martin representatives and forged documents.