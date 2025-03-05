Flight Attendant Breaks Leg Detaining Passenger Who Attempted To Open Plane Doors Mid-Flight

A flight attendant on a nine-hour flight from Spain to South America broke their leg after they were forced to wrestle a passenger attempting to open an emergency exit door. The attendant reportedly fractured the fibula bone in their lower leg and was signed off work for four after the incident on Saturday.

The nine-hour flight from Madrid to Venezuela started going downhill when a passenger began "slapping and shouting" at another passenger who was asleep near them, reports Business Insider. Crews intervened and moved the unruly passenger, before they attempted to open an emergency exit on the Plus Ultra flight.

While restraining the passenger, the crewmember on Flight 701 fractured a bone in their lower leg, reports the Latin Times. They were treated by medical personnel, but a representative from the Spanish airline confirmed that they would be off work for several weeks to recover.