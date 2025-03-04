High Winds Cause Princess Cruise Ship To Tilt, Dumping Out Swimming Pools And Injuring 16

Taking a cruise is not as easy and problem-free as the brochures suggest. From outbreaks of stomach bugs and hot tubs that can kill you, to dirty conditions and mysterious disappearances, you might be better off staying on land. We've seen time and again how high winds during a storm can cause extreme tilting in cruise ships and that exact scenario has happened last week aboard a Princess Cruises ship over the coast of New Zealand, injuring over a dozen people.

The Princess Cruises ship Crown Princess encountered rough seas off the coast of New Zealand last week. Eighty-six mile per hour winds hit the ship, causing extreme tilting on the ship and chaos with the passengers. The ship tilted so far that water reportedly leaked out of some of the on board pools, flooding some areas. Guests were shaken up as well with 16 of the 3,090 people on board suffering injuries because of the tilt. Martin Wise, one of the passengers on board, detailed what was going on to New Zealand site Stuff as the Crown Princess tilted 14 degrees, according to NBC News:

"I felt the boat starting to slant and tip. Then it lent over quite a bit and really started moving along at a high speed and we could see the sea looking very high out of the restaurant windows. And crashing could be heard around the area and a huge crash from the kitchen."