See The Boom XB-1 Rip Through The Air As It Breaks The Sound Barrier

Boom Supersonic broke the sound barrier in late January with its XB-1 test jet, paving the way forward in the startup's efforts to build its own supersonic airliner. Boom and NASA released a unique image from the test flight over the Mojave Desert on Monday. The photograph visualizes the flow of air around the XB-1 as it flew faster than the speed of sound, allowing the public to see an aircraft break the sound barrier.

The image captured by NASA shows the silhouette of Boom's demonstrator streaking across the sky, except the atmosphere is rendered in a vivid shade of orange and the jet's exhaust is a pale yellow trail. It's an example of Schlieren photography, a technique that uses refraction to visualize the shifting density of air as an object moves through it. You can see the XB-1 pushing its way through the air with streaks flaring away from the plane.