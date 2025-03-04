I Finally Found A Real Use For Hyundai's Smart Park

I love a good gimmick in a car, something with a fairly limited or seemingly unnecessary use case that you don't see very often throughout the industry. However, Hyundai Motor Group's "Smart Park" never really captured my imagination. I always just looked at it as a pointless piece of technology that the company could charge extra money for, nothing more than a silly little thing to show your friends.

At least, I felt this way until very recently when I was testing out a 2025 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, a rather excellent midsize sedan that'll make you question why other automakers aren't making cars this good. Being a fully loaded Hyundai (for a total price of just a tick over $39,000), it was equipped with Smart Park, HMG's system that lets you remotely move your car forward or back to get in and out of tight spaces. I'm sure you remember the commercials that first started airing a few years back.

Full Disclosure: Hyundai lent me this Sonata Hybrid with a full tank of gas to do with as I pleased for a week on the West Coast.

I never thought it would be particularly useful. I mean, how often is someone parking so close to you that you cannot get in and out of your car? We live in a society. Surely, no one would do such a thing. Welp, I just so happened to be driving the Sonata around Los Angeles, a place void of a society. I was parked in an underground garage and someone in a Mazda 3 parked just a couple of inches from my door.