Humans Have Had Vehicles Longer Than We've Had Agriculture: Study

Human development has had its share of historical milestones: Written language, domestication of animals, development of the HitClips®™ music player. All of these were critical to our development as a species, all are fundamentally part of what makes us human today, but all pale in comparison to another milestone: Development of vehicles, which new evidence suggests predates all that other stuff. Take that, agriculture, vehicles came first.

A new study out of Quaternary Science Advances, spotted by Futurism, examined tracks that had been preserved in the mud of a long-dried New Mexico lakebed. The tracks, researchers determined, were from humans dragging a type of sled called a travois behind them as they walked. The existence of the travois is nothing new, but these tracks are the oldest evidence of such a vehicle — they date back 22,000 years.