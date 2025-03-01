Startup Successfully Docks With Flying Space Junk To Start Cleaning The Cosmos

There's a small crisis emerging in outer space, as the skies above our planet are slowly filling with floating space trash and experts are rushing to find a way to clear away the worst of it. Now, a team from Japan has successfully approached an abandoned rocket orbiting above the Earth, to test a new way of clearing our skies.

The test was carried out by Japanese startup Astroscale, which has been developing a novel way of clearing some of the estimated 22,000 pieces of space trash that are floating above us right now.

Astroscale has developed a small craft that will one day be able to dock with errant space junk and then control its descent back to Earth, the company explained recently. When the space trash floats back to Earth, it can either be safely crashed into the ocean or could burn up in the atmosphere upon reentry.