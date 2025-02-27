You Should Bid On This Range Rover With A $22,000 Color-Shifting Paint Job On Bring A Trailer
Range Rovers can be pretty special vehicles. Sure, a lot of them have spotty reliability, and yeah they can be pricey to fix, but there's something charming and alluring about the luxurious British off-roaders. Used late-model Range Rovers can be tempting buys, too. Their unreliability and high maintenance costs means you can score used ones for dirt cheap if you're brave enough, and every new generation that debuts makes the generation preceding it even cheaper.
The current L460 generation of the Range Rover replaced the previous L450 generation in 2020, and the L450's near-decade run means there are a ton on the market that are not only cheap, but you can find ones with awesome specs. Many Range Rover owners of this generation had deep pockets and got unique options fitted through Range Rover's Special Vehicle Operations division. One of those bespoke Range Rovers has just popped up on Bring A Trailer with one of the most unique paint jobs you'll ever see, a color-shifting paint that cost as much as a new Nissan Kicks.
A bespoke off-roader
Whoever originally owned this 2019 Range Rover Autobiography had interesting taste. The SVO-exclusive paint job is called Spectral Blue, one of a handful of different Spectral paints that Range Rover offered (and still does on new ones, too). The fantastic color shifts depending on which way the light is hitting it — in the main photo the paint is a mix of green and purple at the same time, in another photo from the rear the paint looks to be dark purple, and in another view from the side it appears to be dark green. Given that this paint job was a $22,000 option, all eyes should be on this Range Rover when it's going down the street.
The Autobiography trim also means this was the almost the cushiest Range Rover money could buy, just behind SVO models like the clunkily named SVAutobiography. This one's interior is covered Ivory semi-aniline leather with Navy leather accents and walnut wood trim. There's heating, cooling and massage functions for both the first and second row seats, and ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a Meridian Signature sound system help set the mood in the interior.
An interior worthy of a king
As luxo-barges like this go, the rear seat is the best seat in the house. Even though this is just a short-wheelbase model, it still has quad-zone climate control and power adjustments for the rear seats, including power footrests. For even more privacy and comfort, there's a deployable rear center console and power rear sunshades.
All the usual Range Rover capability is here in the form of the brand's excellent Terrain Response system, a suite of driver-safety aids, a two-speed transfer case, an electronic locking diff and a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with 518 horsepower. It doesn't seem as if the previous three owners of this thing enjoyed any of those 518 ponies enough, as this Range Rover has just 16,000 miles on it.
If you're like me and this Spectral Range Rover is calling your name, there's still plenty of time to bid on it. As of this writing there's six days left on the auction with the high bid currently at $15,500.