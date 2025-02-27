You Should Bid On This Range Rover With A $22,000 Color-Shifting Paint Job On Bring A Trailer

Range Rovers can be pretty special vehicles. Sure, a lot of them have spotty reliability, and yeah they can be pricey to fix, but there's something charming and alluring about the luxurious British off-roaders. Used late-model Range Rovers can be tempting buys, too. Their unreliability and high maintenance costs means you can score used ones for dirt cheap if you're brave enough, and every new generation that debuts makes the generation preceding it even cheaper.

The current L460 generation of the Range Rover replaced the previous L450 generation in 2020, and the L450's near-decade run means there are a ton on the market that are not only cheap, but you can find ones with awesome specs. Many Range Rover owners of this generation had deep pockets and got unique options fitted through Range Rover's Special Vehicle Operations division. One of those bespoke Range Rovers has just popped up on Bring A Trailer with one of the most unique paint jobs you'll ever see, a color-shifting paint that cost as much as a new Nissan Kicks.