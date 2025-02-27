How To Free A Stuck Key From Your Car's Ignition

Step 1: Make sure your gear selector is fully locked in park.

Modern automatic transmissions have safety lock-outs that prevent owners from leaving their vehicle in a state that could cause it to roll away. These safety features won't allow the key to be removed from the ignition unless the gear selector is locked in the park position. If your gear selector is in park, try shifting it into neutral or drive and then back into park to make sure your transmission is fully in park. Obviously this trick only works for vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission, so if your key is stuck in the ignition and it has a manual transmission then try one of the other solutions.

Step 2: Jiggle the steering wheel

Many cars have a theft-deterrent safety mechanism integrated into the steering column that prevents the key from turning in the ignition when the steering wheel is turned past a certain point. To free your key when this is the issue, pull the steering wheel a little bit to one side and try turning the key while pulling on the wheel.

Step 3: Gently jiggle the key in the ignition

Try gently wiggling the key in the ignition while gently twisting it toward you. It's possible for old or worn out keys to get stuck in the ignition, or a foreign object like pocket lint or anything else can find its way into the ignition and cause it to jam. Sometimes gently jiggling the key while twisting it can overcome the jam, but don't twist or jiggle it too hard because keys can bend easier than you think.

Step 4: Check for buttons near the ignition

Some older vehicles have aftermarket theft-deterrent devices installed that may have some sort of button near the ignition that needs to be pressed in order to remove the key. My dad's 1986 Ford Mustang SVO had a system like this, and you couldn't remove the key without holding the button while you did it. If it's a used car, this may be the solution.