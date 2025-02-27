How To Free A Stuck Key From Your Car's Ignition
There's nothing more frustrating than when you're rushing home to the sanctity of your own toilet and you're hamstrung by a seemingly simple snag like a car key that won't come out of the ignition. Hopefully you're reading this article before you're in that exact situation, but if you need a solution now there are some simple tricks that may help you out. There are a few different potential reasons why your key can get stuck in the ignition, some easier to deal with than others, but the first thing to do is remain calm.
Depending on the cause of the stubbornly stuck key, you shouldn't need any special tools. If these tricks don't work and you're somewhere that you can't safely leave your vehicle with the key in the ignition, then it's best to call for help. If you can put your car in a locked garage, you can fetch some lock lubricant to give that a shot or you can find a way to get an ignition module replacement which will require screw drivers, pliers, a replacement key, and a replacement ignition switch for your make and model of car. Here's where to start if your key is stuck in the ignition.
Simple fixes to try first
Step 1: Make sure your gear selector is fully locked in park.
Modern automatic transmissions have safety lock-outs that prevent owners from leaving their vehicle in a state that could cause it to roll away. These safety features won't allow the key to be removed from the ignition unless the gear selector is locked in the park position. If your gear selector is in park, try shifting it into neutral or drive and then back into park to make sure your transmission is fully in park. Obviously this trick only works for vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission, so if your key is stuck in the ignition and it has a manual transmission then try one of the other solutions.
Step 2: Jiggle the steering wheel
Many cars have a theft-deterrent safety mechanism integrated into the steering column that prevents the key from turning in the ignition when the steering wheel is turned past a certain point. To free your key when this is the issue, pull the steering wheel a little bit to one side and try turning the key while pulling on the wheel.
Step 3: Gently jiggle the key in the ignition
Try gently wiggling the key in the ignition while gently twisting it toward you. It's possible for old or worn out keys to get stuck in the ignition, or a foreign object like pocket lint or anything else can find its way into the ignition and cause it to jam. Sometimes gently jiggling the key while twisting it can overcome the jam, but don't twist or jiggle it too hard because keys can bend easier than you think.
Step 4: Check for buttons near the ignition
Some older vehicles have aftermarket theft-deterrent devices installed that may have some sort of button near the ignition that needs to be pressed in order to remove the key. My dad's 1986 Ford Mustang SVO had a system like this, and you couldn't remove the key without holding the button while you did it. If it's a used car, this may be the solution.
Okay, things are getting serious now
Step 5: Try a lock lubricant
Ideally you'd lubricate the ignition before the key gets stuck, but if you can't get your key out of the ignition after trying all the prior steps, then adding a lubricant may be the answer. I prefer using a graphite powder to lubricate locks, but there are a few other options, just make sure to only use one type of lubricant and don't mix them. Aim the lubricant into the lock mechanism as best as possible, then try jiggling it a bit. You can find lock lubricants at most hardware stores.
Step 6: Replace your ignition
If you're comfortable with a moderately involved mechanical task, then you can replace your cars ignition. Every car will require different steps to replace the ignition, so refer to resources that cater to your exact year make and model.
If all else fails, call for help
Call a tow truck and take your car to a trusted mechanic so a professional can take a whack at it, or if your ignition needs to be replaced they can do it properly.