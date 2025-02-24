Watch The Restoration And Rebirth Of A Race Bike That Nearly Killed Its Builder

Ari also wrote about the experience for RevZilla, where he echoed the same sentiment as he does in the video: Todd may have survived that crash, but his personality was fundamentally changed. It's tough to reach the person Todd used to be, before the accident, but this bike provided a means of doing so. Ari could put himself in his father's figurative shoes, and very literal handprints still molded into the bike's grips:

Two aspects of the motorcycle were especially difficult to approach. First were the grips, an outmoded design that you heated and then squeezed, so the rubber molded to your hands. They presented dad's complete handprints, palm to fingertips. They were a tangible, visceral, personal connection to the past. When I was eventually ready to touch them, it was to wipe them with a damp cloth, as if performing a taharah. Then there were the tires, which I knew would show signs of the slide that took dad down. My own experience on the track told me what to look for, and there they were, the steeply angled streaks along the right shoulder of the rear Avon. The rest of the crash damage had been repaired — dents in the aluminum tank removed, frame powdercoated, bodywork replaced or repainted — but this evidence remained, and was unmistakable.

Give the full video a watch, and the full article a read. They're beautiful odes to both the people and the bikes that have shaped motorcycle racing history, and shaped the Ari Henning we all love from YouTube along the way.