Startup Tames Formula 1 Cars For Billionaires Too Scared To Drive The Real Thing

Almost every race fan out there thinks that, given the chance, they could set an impressive lap time in a historic race car. In actual fact, vintage Formula 1 cars are a nightmare to get under control, so we'd probably all spin on the first corner if we could even make it off the line without stalling. That's not the case if you're a billionaire, however, as you can buy a classic F1 car that's had its wings clipped so you won't need oodles of talent to lap your favorite race track.

The world's billionaires love snapping up vintage race tech and using it for their own pleasure, but when it comes to classic F1 machinery they usually just buy classic cars to stare at or hide away in dusty garages. That could be because they're scared it'll lose value, worried meeting their automotive hero might not live up to the hype or they might know they don't have the talent to get the most out of the car.

If that's the case, then a British startup may be of interest to your friendly neighborhood billionaire, as it ships actual F1 cars with fewer cylinders and less power so they aren't as scary as their looks might suggest.

The startup is called TDF and it takes a real Formula 1 chassis that was used in at least one grand prix, and then rebuilds it as a track day toy for the rich and famous, according to MotorAuthority.