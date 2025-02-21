At $16,500, Could This 2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Connect With Your Cash?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Transit Connect "Looks and smells showroom new." Let's decide if its price passes the stink test as well.

No one likes a tease. That is abundantly true. It's just totally unfair to tempt us with something only to leave us crestfallen with the discovery that we can't have it. That was much the case with our last outing, which featured a 2005 Subaru Baja with a turbo engine and a manual shifter. That car had been outfitted as an overlander and was shown in the ad with a literal cherry on top in the form of a roof rack tent. That pop-top was not offered in the sale, which made the Baja's $12,750 wholly unpalatable for the vast majority of you once the car's other flaws were considered. The result was an 80 percent No Dice loss.

I'm curious: how many of you never considered "living in a van, down by the river" until Chris Farley brought a newfound appeal to such a prospect with his Matt Foley character on SNL? Today, we're going to look at a 2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Premium Wagon, which is clean enough and sufficiently new-looking that it might actually live up to the posh demands of river-view living.