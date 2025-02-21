A Nissan 240SX Prerunner Is The Dumbest, Best Idea I've Ever Seen

Prerunners have a pretty standard definition: Pickups (or what's left of them) with tall tires and taller suspension, meant to shoot across the desert at terrifying speeds to scout the route ahead of a race truck. What if you wanted to do a prerunner's job, but your mind was stuck in the world of Tokyo Drift? Well, you might build this Nissan 240SX prerunner, which is one of my favorite cars I've ever seen.

To be clear, this is a dumb build. S-chassis cars are built to slide around corners endlessly, never driving straight, turning tires into smoke the whole time. Building an S14.5 (an S14 with an S15 front end) up to have this kind of suspension travel should be a fool's errand, but it's an errand Jake O'Donnell decided to cross off his to-do list. I'm thankful he did, because this Silvia is one of those genres of dumb that loops all the way around to being incredibly cool.