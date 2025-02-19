Which Modified Silver 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe Would You Choose?

Next up, we have a Polar Silver Metallic 996 Turbo with 109,500 miles, a manual transmission and a black interior that's currently located in Issaquah, Washington. While it's been driven significantly more than its rival here, it's also a little less stock. According to the listing, this car has a rear-wheel driver conversion, as well as Milltek headers, a custom X-pipe with GESI sport catalysts, Agency Power intercoolers, repinned engine block coolant pipes, an IPD intake plenum upgrade, an ECU flash tune, a Sachs stage 2.5 clutch, 18-inch Fikse FM10 wheels, a JIC adjustable coilover suspension and a replica 996 GT2 front bumper and rear decklid, as well as 996 GT3 Recaro seats, some extra Alcantara and several other mods. It's also likely a little less powerful since it now makes 443 hp and 456 lb-ft of torque.

Price will always be a factor in any decision, but since these auctions are still live, that makes it a little bit harder to do. For the sake of simplicity, let's take that out of the equation and assume they'll ultimately sell for roughly equal money. In this hypothetical, you're a 996 Turbo buyer who can easily afford either and just want the modified 911 that will make you the happiest. So, the question is, if it were your money, which car would you pick? Annoyingly, the polling plugin decided it didn't want to play along with the new site design, so we won't be able to declare an official winner, but it's more fun fighting it out in the comments anyway. Also, you should be able to use the site without having two ad blockers running simultaneously, so hopefully, that's worth the temporary tradeoff. Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, which modified silver 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo would you pick?