Which Modified Silver 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe Would You Choose?
There are a few downsides to being an auto journalist, but getting paid to look at listings for cars I can't afford certainly isn't one of them. Today, while doing the very important work of looking for rare or unique cars you might be interested in, I got a little distracted by two nearly identical 2001 Porsche 911 Turbos that are currently for sale on Cars & Bids. Typically, a silver 996 wouldn't even register in my brain since they're so common. However, in this case, we have two modified 2001 Porsche 911 Turbos listed on the same site, which sets us up for a fun little game of, "Which Would You Rather?"
First up since its auction ends sooner, we have an Arctic Silver Metallic 996 Turbo with 36,100 miles on the clock, a manual transmission and a black interior that's currently located in Portland, Oregon. According to the listing, the modifications include a GIAC tune, Techart body kit, 19-inch aftermarket wheels, sport seats, Techart steering wheel, pedals and door sills and a few other cosmetic changes. Sadly, the seller didn't include the results of a dyno test after the tune was added, so we don't know exactly how much power it may have added. However, a quick visit to GIAC's website shows its tune for the 996 Turbo promises 475 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque while also maintaining CARB compliance for use as a street car. Assuming it was installed correctly, that is.
996 v. 996
Next up, we have a Polar Silver Metallic 996 Turbo with 109,500 miles, a manual transmission and a black interior that's currently located in Issaquah, Washington. While it's been driven significantly more than its rival here, it's also a little less stock. According to the listing, this car has a rear-wheel driver conversion, as well as Milltek headers, a custom X-pipe with GESI sport catalysts, Agency Power intercoolers, repinned engine block coolant pipes, an IPD intake plenum upgrade, an ECU flash tune, a Sachs stage 2.5 clutch, 18-inch Fikse FM10 wheels, a JIC adjustable coilover suspension and a replica 996 GT2 front bumper and rear decklid, as well as 996 GT3 Recaro seats, some extra Alcantara and several other mods. It's also likely a little less powerful since it now makes 443 hp and 456 lb-ft of torque.
Price will always be a factor in any decision, but since these auctions are still live, that makes it a little bit harder to do. For the sake of simplicity, let's take that out of the equation and assume they'll ultimately sell for roughly equal money. In this hypothetical, you're a 996 Turbo buyer who can easily afford either and just want the modified 911 that will make you the happiest. So, the question is, if it were your money, which car would you pick? Annoyingly, the polling plugin decided it didn't want to play along with the new site design, so we won't be able to declare an official winner, but it's more fun fighting it out in the comments anyway. Also, you should be able to use the site without having two ad blockers running simultaneously, so hopefully, that's worth the temporary tradeoff. Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, which modified silver 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo would you pick?