How NIMBYs Derailed The First British Grand Prix

Today, Britain is the near-official home of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Seven of F1's ten teams and the championship's commercial promoter are based in the United Kingdom. While Britain takes its pre-eminent position for granted, it was on the outside looking in over a century ago. The Royal Automobile Club couldn't accept an invitation to host a round of the inaugural world championship season in 1925. Brooklands, the RAC's primary racing facility, was in the midst of an ongoing noise restriction lawsuit at Brooklands.

Despite the British Empire being at its zenith as a global superpower in the 1920s, the country was largely an also-ran in international motorsport. Britain clung to Selwyn Edge's fairytale win at the 1902 Gordon Bennett Cup as its claim to relevance. With Edge's victory, the count.y earned the right to host the event in 1903. However, motor racing on public roads was banned on the island of Great Britain. As a result, the Cup was contested in Ireland, then part of the UK.