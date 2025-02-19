At $29,995, Is This 1975 Cadillac Eldorado The Gold Standard?

Aesthetically, the car looks to be in excellent condition. It shows a modest 76,870 miles on the clock and is claimed to be a "dry climate car," and hence has no rust. The white top works as it should, and this is one convertible that looks good both with the roof in place and secured under its body-colored tonneau cover. The seller describes this Eldorado as the "ultimate large luxurious convertible," offering "a spacious interior for six adults."

Both benches are upholstered in what the ad touts as leather, but the photos show a surface that looks like vinyl. This being a FWD car means a flat floorboard both front and rear, so there's plenty of room for the six passengers' twelve feet. The ad also notes that the Caddy comes with a clean title and current registration.

Being older than 1976 means it doesn't even have to meet California smog testing requirements, so it's never going to cause a headache at the DMV. The asking price for this big bertha of a car is $29,995.

What's your take on this Eldorado and that price? Does that seem like a deal to make size matter? Or is that too much of a car, at too much of a price? You decide!

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

