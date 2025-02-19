At $29,995, Is This 1975 Cadillac Eldorado The Gold Standard?
The 500 cubic-inch displacement engine in today's Nice Price or No Dice Eldorado is one of the largest V8s ever offered in a post-war car. Let's see if this convertible's price is equally over the top.
Hey, did you know that Acura stopped making the NSX... again? That long-in-the-coming but underwhelming-once-here torch bearer for the beloved earlier edition hit the skids in 2022. Betcha didn't care. You also didn't care for the 1991 Acura NSX we looked at earlier in the week. Offering high mileage and some questionable history, that NA1 edition really couldn't muster much enthusiasm for its $54,999 price. Ultimately, the cons outweighed the car's pros, handing it a hefty 89 percent No Dice loss.
Size matters (but it's what you do with it that really counts)
There's long been a reassurance in many contests that "size doesn't matter." Let me tell you, that's far from the case. That's not to say that bigger is always better: if that were true, then tall women would have less trouble on dating apps, and horse racing jockeys would be a lot more comical. When it comes to cars, however, there was a time when bigger was not just considered better, it was the measure of luxury.
This 1975 Cadillac Eldorado convertible hails from the twilight of that big-car era. The major changes for this model year were the elimination of the spats for the rear wheel arches, and the replacement of the round headlamps with the then-newfangled rectangular units. Don't worry, though, it was still big.
A big engine, but don't expect big performance
Being a drop top isn't a big deal for this model year. However, when GM touted the '76 as the "last convertible Eldorado ever," collectors flocked to dealerships to scoop them up. Cadillac's introduction of a new Eldorado convertible in 1984 sent those collectors to their lawyers, who promptly sued GM for fraudulent advertising.
This "burgundy over a heck of a lot more burgundy" '75 lacks any such drama. but still has its imposing size, baroque styling, and massive 500 CID V8 to wield as weapons of social disruption.
That huge V8 doesn't make huge power. This being a smog-strangled car from before the automotive computer age means it met emissions through a lowered compression ratio, restrictive intake and exhaust, and ignition timing shenanigans. The result is a wimpy 190 horsepower and an even weaker 360 lb-ft of torque with which to work.
Full fat, and fully restored
The only transmission offered in this Eldorado was a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic, which sits nestled next to the engine and is driven by a multi-row chain. Power is sent to the front wheels, making this one of the heaviest FWD cars in modern history. The rear suspension is a simple beam axle on coils and air shocks.
According to the Craigslist ad, this Caddy has seen a complete restoration. That work included a carburetor rebuild, along with the replacement of the steering box, front shocks, full exhaust, and the radiator. Also new is a set of Coker white wall tires, and those are mounted on factory alloys with spinner caps.
Ultimate luxury but is it worth nearly $30,000?
Aesthetically, the car looks to be in excellent condition. It shows a modest 76,870 miles on the clock and is claimed to be a "dry climate car," and hence has no rust. The white top works as it should, and this is one convertible that looks good both with the roof in place and secured under its body-colored tonneau cover. The seller describes this Eldorado as the "ultimate large luxurious convertible," offering "a spacious interior for six adults."
Both benches are upholstered in what the ad touts as leather, but the photos show a surface that looks like vinyl. This being a FWD car means a flat floorboard both front and rear, so there's plenty of room for the six passengers' twelve feet. The ad also notes that the Caddy comes with a clean title and current registration.
Being older than 1976 means it doesn't even have to meet California smog testing requirements, so it's never going to cause a headache at the DMV. The asking price for this big bertha of a car is $29,995.
What's your take on this Eldorado and that price? Does that seem like a deal to make size matter? Or is that too much of a car, at too much of a price? You decide!
H/T to Don R. for the hookup!
Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up via email and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.