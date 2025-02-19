What Lesser-Known Automotive YouTuber Deserves More Attention?

Even if you're a dedicated reader of print magazines, there's no denying that automotive YouTube has absolutely blown up over the last decade. And, of course, you can credit Jalopnik for that. Now, many of you are probably thinking to yourselves, "Wait, Jalopnik's YouTube channel is tiny and definitely didn't change the industry," and you would be correct. However, that doesn't mean my claim is incorrect. You see, long ago, one of our former editors-in-chief found a gerbil in a bucket of adderall, plucked him out, named him Doug DeMuro and let him write on our site for a while. Doug eventually bought a Ferrari, and the rest is history. See? Jalopnik invented automotive YouTube.

These days, you probably couldn't even get monetized if you bought a mere Ferrari 360 Modena and launched a new channel now that YouTubers have Bugattis, Rolls-Royces and basically every hypercar under the sun. There are also so many channels with more than a million subscribers that it's hard to keep track of them. And you know what? Good for them! If you make videos that millions of people enjoy watching, you deserve to make good money. At the same time, though, you probably know most of those channels already or long ago told YouTube to stop showing you their videos. It can also be a challenge to find new channels that are smaller since the big channels are so dominant.

That doesn't mean there aren't any newer folks out there making great videos, though. You just don't see them as often. So for today, I want to know about the smaller channels you watch. Who are the YouTubers you can't believe don't have more than 100,000 followers? Who could be the next Doug? Heck, if you have your own small channel, go ahead and share that one, too. If our readers find new, interesting videos to watch, and that also happens to help a few creators grow their audiences, that's a win for everyone involved.

So what YouTubers are we probably missing out on? Let us know down in the comments, and let's see if we can get some of these channels the shiny plaques their walls deserve.