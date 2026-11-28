There's also the issue of power delivery. I know that in an off-road-focused SUV, the driver wants all the power and torque to be down low for better rock crawling or whatever, but please bear in mind that 99% of the folks who buy these cars are afraid to drive down a dirt road, so that's completely pointless. There was a joy in wringing the absolute hell out of that supercharged 5.0-liter V8, since its horsepower peak was all the way up at 6,500 rpm, just 250 rpm short of redline. Sure, torque peaked at 2,500 rpm, but with just 461 lb-ft on tap, you'd still need to really push the tachometer to get going. Meanwhile, the Octa's massive amount of torque means that the peak comes on at just 1,800 rpm. That leads to a far lazier driving style, and lazy just isn't fun, folks. We all know that.

Andy Kalmowitz/Jalopnik

I'm a fan of progress, don't get me wrong. I think we should be moving toward a more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient future, but if we're going to replace a forced-induction V8 with a forced-induction V8, I think it's okay to complain a little bit if the engine isn't as fun to use. From a pure fuel economy standpoint, there aren't many gains to be had either. Obviously, it's not a one-to-one comparison, as the Octa has a whole bunch of other crap bolted to it, like 2.7 inches worth of fender flares and bigger tires. It's also taller and weighs nearly 330 pounds more than the old 110 V8, so the improvements are meager, to say the least. At 15 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined, the Defender Octa only gets 1 mpg better in the city and combined cycles over the 110 V8, and highway fuel economy stays in lock-step with the old car. To be fair, none of that really matters to the folks buying this car anyway, as my tester's asking price came in at a slightly eye-watering $177,595, including destination.

Any Defender with a V8 under the hood is a silly car that deserves a silly engine, and the S68 is not a silly engine, especially when it comes to the noises it makes and how it delivers power. While a Defender Octa with a 30-year-old AJ V8 under the hood would undoubtedly be a worse overall vehicle than the one Land Rover actually produced, I can't help but think it would put a bigger smile on my face, and that's what cars like these are actually all about.