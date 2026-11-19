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Jesse is a surgeon from Massachusetts. He is approaching 40 and has been driving his wife's hand-me-down Prius for a while. He wants to upgrade to something that gives him the feel of a sports car but still has room for the kids and is comfortable in traffic. With a budget up to $80,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I'm a nearing middle-aged dad who has been stuck driving his wife's hand-me-down Prius for the past few years. It gets me where I need to be, but there is zero joy in driving it. I had a VW GLI prior that at least felt like a car and not a golf-cart, but that got traded in for the family hauler. The trade-off is supposed to be that I can finally get a "nice car" for the big 4-0. While my initial aspirations were for a Porsche 911 (and always will be, maybe next decade), the reality of a daily commute and still needing to cart around the kids is a limiting factor. I am a surgeon- so occasionally there is a need for me to get to the hospital "quickly" I want something fun to drive aggressively but can still be a comfortable daily driver for a slow commute.I want to feel the turns on the windy roads, when I can actually drive them. I am looking for something unique, and maybe efficient. I love the idea of a wagon or a sport-back. Something that will feel like a sports car even though I need to wait for a second mid-life crisis to actually get one. I do live in New England so, AWD would be preferred. I don't like Teslas but I would be open to an electric. Budget is up to $80,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: Up to $80,000

Location: Massachusetts

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: AWD, sporty, comfortable

Doesn't want: A Tesla