I'm Ready To Upgrade From A Hand-Me-Down Prius! What Car Should I Buy?
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Jesse is a surgeon from Massachusetts. He is approaching 40 and has been driving his wife's hand-me-down Prius for a while. He wants to upgrade to something that gives him the feel of a sports car but still has room for the kids and is comfortable in traffic. With a budget up to $80,000, what car should he buy?
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Here is the scenario:
I'm a nearing middle-aged dad who has been stuck driving his wife's hand-me-down Prius for the past few years. It gets me where I need to be, but there is zero joy in driving it. I had a VW GLI prior that at least felt like a car and not a golf-cart, but that got traded in for the family hauler. The trade-off is supposed to be that I can finally get a "nice car" for the big 4-0. While my initial aspirations were for a Porsche 911 (and always will be, maybe next decade), the reality of a daily commute and still needing to cart around the kids is a limiting factor. I am a surgeon- so occasionally there is a need for me to get to the hospital "quickly"
I want something fun to drive aggressively but can still be a comfortable daily driver for a slow commute.I want to feel the turns on the windy roads, when I can actually drive them. I am looking for something unique, and maybe efficient. I love the idea of a wagon or a sport-back. Something that will feel like a sports car even though I need to wait for a second mid-life crisis to actually get one. I do live in New England so, AWD would be preferred. I don't like Teslas but I would be open to an electric. Budget is up to $80,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: Up to $80,000
Location: Massachusetts
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: AWD, sporty, comfortable
Doesn't want: A Tesla
Expert 1: Tom McParland - If you can't get a coupe, get a GranCoupe!
While a Prius is a fine commuter car, you didn't spend all that time in Med school to take a stressful job and be bored while you drive. A 911 is the typical doctor's choice, but with the need for family hauling, the icon isn't going to work yet, plus the market for those cars is a bit bonkers so that $80,000 budget won't get you as far.
Since a door door won't give you the practicality you need, may I suggest what the Germans call a "Gran Coupe," which is essentially just a swoopy four-door with a hatchback. But the BMW M850 Gran Coupe will check a lot of boxes for you. It's comfortable in traffic, has plenty of room for the kiddos but also provides a turbocharged V8 with 523 horsepower paired with BMW's xDrive for all-weather traction. Here is a very nice Certified example not far from you in an excellent color combo for under $60,000.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Get the second-best
You're in a classic position here, Jesse: You want a 911, but your kids don't want to sit in those purely decorative back seats. I get it. I was that kid once, back in the third grade, when my dad got a 996 911 Cabrio with truly the worst back seats I've ever used. Luckily for you, though, Porsche itself has come up with the solution you need: The Taycan.
Two usable rows? Check. All-wheel-drive? Check. Wagon? Check. You're interested in non-Tesla EVs? Well, here's a fantastic one, and even available near you in a fantastic color. Your budget allows for it, your needs fit its bill, and there's no better car on Earth for you right now than a Taycan.
This particular Taycan is available just over the border in New Hampshire, but it's not the only one near you. Find a spec and color you like, and get the electric Porsche that this point in your life demands. I vote this one for its beautiful blue shade, but you can be boring and get one of the gray ones in Massachusetts instead. I'll only judge you a little.
Expert 3: Brad Brownell - Long wheelbase, short budget
Get there in speed and style, without spending too much on fuel. I can't imagine anything more appropriate for an eco-conscious and budget-conscious surgeon than a long-wheelbase German executive sedan with big turbocharged V8 power under the hood, with a smidge of all-electric range to make your visits to the fuel pump less frequent.
I found this nice black long-wheelbase 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid "Executive" model on eBay for way less than your $80,000 budget, with a buy-it-now button pegged at $68,985. It's an older second-generation model, so the all-electric range is a little on the low end at just 14 miles, but depending on your commute, that could add up to quite the fuel savings, especially if you can re-charge at the hospital. And it'll look right at home parked next to the plastic surgeon's Mercedes.
They're hard to find, and the price premium might push them outside your range, but if you don't prefer the luxurious long-wheelbase, you might be able to track down a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo wagon if you're patient. Good luck, doc!